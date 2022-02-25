John Mayer has postponed a handful of concerts on his forthcoming tour after testing positive for Covid-19.

In January, the “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer was forced to pull out of Dead and Company’s Playing the Sand concerts in Mexico after contracting coronavirus for the first time.

On Thursday (24 February) night, Mayer told fans that he was having to push back more shows after he and a number of the members of his band tested positive once more.

“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them,” Mayer wrote.

The musician wrote that this case of Covid-19 was affecting him a lot more than the first, but that he was “so sorry” to his fans for cancelling at such short notice.

“I’m so sorry to make you change your plans,” Mayer wrote.

“This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head – mine included – as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me.)

Four concerts have been postponed to May. May will now play in Pittsburgh on 5 May, New York on 7 Mayand Boston on 9 and 10 May.

His later performances, beginning on 11 May in Las Vegas, currently remain as scheduled.

He concluded on Instagram: “We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation… me.”

Ahead of Mayer’s second bout with Covid, his drummer had tested positive before his Madison Square Garden concert in New York. The show went on as planned with Questlove subbing partway through.