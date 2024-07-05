Andrea Bocelli declares Johnny Depp is a ‘rockstar loved and applauded everywhere’

Support truly

Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has praised Johnny Depp as a “disarmingly charming actor” ahead of their joint concert.

Depp, who has spent the last two years working on a career comeback following his high-profile 2022 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, will feature as a special guest at Bocelli’s upcoming concert series in Tuscany, Italy.

Bocelli, 65, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, July 3, writing: “A disarmingly charming actor who has brought countless iconic characters to life on the big screen, this eclectic artist’s musical talents are equally intense: a bona fide rockstar loved and applauded everywhere.

“I fondly recall playing and singing with Johnny Depp when he visited my home in Tuscany,” he added. “We’re happy to announce that this unexpected pairing will perform once more – and this time in public, as his fans will be thrilled to hear. We want to thank Johnny for accepting our invitation: it will be a joy to welcome him to the Teatro del Silenzio stage.”

The three-day concert series, which celebrates Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in music, will be held on July 15, 17 and 19.

The special event will be filmed and released in a documentary titled Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, which will premiere later this fall.

Andrea Bocelli and Johnny Depp ( Getty Images )

Other artists besides Depp joining Bocelli include Ed Sheeran, Brian May, Russell Crowe, Shania Twain, Plácido Domingo, Jon Batiste, Laura Pausini, Lang Lang, Christian Nodal, Zucchero, José Carreras, Aida Garifullina, David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

Additional guests will be announced in due course.

On Thursday (July 4), Depp, 61, was awarded with the Global Contribution to Motion Picture at the National Film Awards for his role in Jeanne du Barry.

During his acceptance speech, he addressed his “sometimes tragic” Hollywood career.

“Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to speak to you today. I feel very lucky, and I feel very honored that you – all of you – allow me to still continue to do the work that I love to do,” Depp said in the pre-recorded video.

“The work that I do is inspired by all of you who have been along on this long road and comprehended,” he added. “It’s always especially humbling when recognition for your endeavors comes directly from the hearts of the people, the hearts and minds who’ve joined me on this long mystical, magical, sometimes tragic – yet never boring journey.

“I can’t thank you all enough for continuing to allow me to tell the stories that I feel are necessary to be told. And for having stuck with me and my curious collection of characters over these many years,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor concluded.

Depp’s portrayal of King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s 2023 historical drama about the life of the ruler’s chief mistress, Jeanne Vaubernier, was his first movie role since winning the trial against Heard.