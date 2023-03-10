Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Johnny Depp is set to perform as part of two concerts paying tribute Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall.

The English guitarist, full name Geoffrey Arnold Beck, died in January at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Eric Clapton and Sir Rod Stewart are among the stars also expected to perform at the two tribute concerts.

Beck’s wife Sandra Beck and guitarist Clapton have announced two concerts to honour Beck’s memory and artistry, which will take place at the London venue in May and feature performances from a number of high-profile musicians.

The final line-up will be confirmed nearer to the performances, which have been billed for 22 and 23 May.

In addition to Clapton, Depp and Sir Rod, other artists who have reportedly indicated their interest to be involved in the concert include Doyle Bramhall, Gary Clark Jr and Billy Gibbons, among others.

The “Cause We Ended As Lovers” guitarist made headlines last year when he announced a collaborative album with Depp shortly after the Hollywood actor’s defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard drew to a close.

The actor and guitarist first met each other in 2016 and began recording the album in 2019 while Depp was also performing with Alice Cooper’s supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

In 2022, Beck released a full-length album, called 18, with Depp. The pair performed a number of live shows together.

Beck rose to prominence as a member of the rock band the Yardbirds, and afterwards fronted the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

Although he rarely sang, he scored a big hit as a solo artist with the song “Hi Ho Silver Lining”, written by Scott English and Larry Weiss. It made the Top 20 in both 1967 and on re-release five years later.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on 14 March at 10am. General release will go on sale 15 March at the same time. Tickets are available from the venue and BookingsDirect.com.

Additional reporting from Press Association