‘It’s so hard to talk when no one will hear’: Johnny Depp releases new song about pitfalls of fame

‘I won’t believe humans any more,’ sings Depp on collaborative track with Jeff Beck

Ellie Harrison
Friday 10 June 2022 12:08
Johnny Depp posts video message to fans as first TikTok

Johnny Depp has released a new song about the pitfalls of fame.

The track, which is called “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr”, is performed with Jeff Beck and taken from the duo’s forthcoming joint album, 18, which will be released on 15 July.

Ostensibly singing about Forties film star Lamarr, the lyrics of the first verse go: “Erased by the same world who made her a star… The light of her being, her exotic allure / Was torn at the seams for daring to dream / It’s so hard to speak when you’re frozen in scream… Feels like a dream, but it’s life and it’s death.”

In the chorus, Depp sings: ​“I don’t believe, I can’t believe, I won’t believe humans any more.” At another point, he laments: “It’s so hard to talk when no one will hear, and everyone stares as you quiver in fear.”

Depp and Beck have been playing across the UK in recent weeks, with Depp missing the last day of his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard for a gig.

Recommended

Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£39.8m) over a Washington Post op-ed titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article did not mention Depp by name, yet his lawyers said it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused Heard while they were together.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck

(PA Media)

Heard countersued for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”. During closing remarks, both sides urged jurors to think about other victims of domestic abuse.

On Wednesday (1 June), the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

Depp was awarded $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in