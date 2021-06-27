Johnny Solinger, former lead singer of the US rock band Skid Row, has died aged 55.

Last month, Solinger revealed that he had been diagnosed with liver failure. He died on Saturday, 26 June at the age of 55.

Skid Row announced Solinger’s death in a statement which read: “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.”

Solinger joined Skid Row back in 1999, replacing the band’s previous singer Sebastian Bach.

He performed on records including the 2003 album Thickskin and 2006’s Revolutions Per Minute, before eventually leaving the group in 2015. Solinger also enjoyed a career as a solo musician.

In early May, the artist informed fans of his liver failure diagnosis, launching a GoFundMe campaign to help with his medical expenses.

On the fundraising page, he wrote: “It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what’s going on with me and my health. I have been hospitalised for over the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good. As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it.”

Tributes to Solinger have been shared after his death, with Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan writing on Instagram: “RIP Singo. Get yourself a piece of pie with Scrappy.”