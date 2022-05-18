Queen + Adam Lambert will open the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert 20 years after Brian May performed “God Save the Queen” on Buckingham Palace’s roof to mark the Golden Jubilee.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne in June, with a whole line-up of events taking place across the country to celebrate her reign.

One of the most star-studded events taking place over the bank holiday weekend is the Platinum Party at the Palace, which will be broadcast live on the BBC on Saturday 4 June.

The event will also be headlined by Diana Ross, while George Ezra was previously been announced as another performer.

On Wednesday (18 May) night, the rest of the line-up to play across the three-stage event was announced.

The event will be opened by Queen, with guitarist May saying: “Twenty years after playing the Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again.

“Then there was a moment when I wondered... after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well... you will see!”

Adam Lambert on stage with Queen (Getty Images)

Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers and Andrea Bocelli will all be performing, along with Duran Duran, composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel and Elbow, as well as the United Kingdom’s Eurovision competitor Sam Ryder.

Dance troupe and Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity will also be performing, and sports figures and stars of the stage and screen will be taking part.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will all make appearances.

The latter section will be curated by Andrew Lloyd Webber and feature a special appearance by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus performances featuring the casts of The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Coverage will be led by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp with 22,000 people attending. Ten thousand tickets were allocated in a public ballot and 7,500 for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charity workers.

Additional reporting by Press Association.