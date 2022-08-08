Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Seekers lead singer Judith Durham will be given an Australian state funeral following her death on 5 August.

The 1960s folk singer died in Melbourne aged 79, after suffering complications from an longstanding lung condition.

On 7 August, state premier Daniel Andrews announced that a state funeral will be held in Durham’s honour, set to take place in Victoria, Australia.

“I’ve spoken with Judith Durham’s family today”, Andrews wrote in a Tweet.

“I’m pleased they have accepted the offer of a State Funeral to honour the life and contribution of a true icon of Australian music”, he added.

The Seekers are a folk-inspired pop band, formed in Melbourne in 1962.

Durham was the lead singer, who also played piano and tambourine alongside original bandmates Athol Guy (double bass, vocals), Keith Potger (vocals, twelve-string guitar, banjo) and Bruce Woodley (vocals, guitar, mandolin, banjo).

The Seekers had six Top 10 UK hits in under two years, and were the first Australian band to reach No 1 in the UK with their single “I’ll Never Find Another You” in 1965.

They are recognised as being the first Australian band to gain commercial success in the UK and US. They went on to sell more than 50 million records worldwide.

The band are best known for their track “Georgy Girl”, which was the main track of the 1966 film of the same name.

Following Durham’s death, Australian prime minister Anothony Albenese posted a tribute to the singer on Twitter: “A national treasure and an Australian icon, Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists.

“Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten”, he continued.