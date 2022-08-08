Judith Durham: The Seekers singer to be given Australian state funeral following her death aged 79
Ceremony will ‘honour the life and contribution of a true icon of Australian music’
The Seekers lead singer Judith Durham will be given an Australian state funeral following her death on 5 August.
The 1960s folk singer died in Melbourne aged 79, after suffering complications from an longstanding lung condition.
On 7 August, state premier Daniel Andrews announced that a state funeral will be held in Durham’s honour, set to take place in Victoria, Australia.
“I’ve spoken with Judith Durham’s family today”, Andrews wrote in a Tweet.
“I’m pleased they have accepted the offer of a State Funeral to honour the life and contribution of a true icon of Australian music”, he added.
The Seekers are a folk-inspired pop band, formed in Melbourne in 1962.
Durham was the lead singer, who also played piano and tambourine alongside original bandmates Athol Guy (double bass, vocals), Keith Potger (vocals, twelve-string guitar, banjo) and Bruce Woodley (vocals, guitar, mandolin, banjo).
The Seekers had six Top 10 UK hits in under two years, and were the first Australian band to reach No 1 in the UK with their single “I’ll Never Find Another You” in 1965.
They are recognised as being the first Australian band to gain commercial success in the UK and US. They went on to sell more than 50 million records worldwide.
The band are best known for their track “Georgy Girl”, which was the main track of the 1966 film of the same name.
Following Durham’s death, Australian prime minister Anothony Albenese posted a tribute to the singer on Twitter: “A national treasure and an Australian icon, Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists.
“Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten”, he continued.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies