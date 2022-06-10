Julee Cruise, the singer best known for her work with American filmmaker David Lynch, has died aged 65.

Her husband, Edward Grinnan, wrote on Facebook: “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace … I played her [B-52’s song] ‘Roam’ during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.”

A cause of death has yet to be disclosed. However, in 2018, Cruise shared on Facebook that she was suffering from systemic lupus.

Cruise’s biggest hit came in the form of her 1989 song “Falling”, the instrumental of which was used in Lynch’s hit series Twin Peaks.

Cruise’s vocal version, with lyrics written by Lynch, reached No 7 in the UK and also topped the Australian singles chart.

“Technically this music is so delicate that it’s a challenge just to sing it,” she said in 1990, according to The Guardian.

“But at the same time, it allows me to be more dramatic, more psychotic than if I were just singing ‘Oh, baby, baby’ into the microphone. Certain things you can’t overact while you’re singing. This, I can overact and get away with it. I can stylise it.”

Lynch also used Cruise’s work for his 1986 film Blue Velvet, by featuring her Angelo Badalamenti collaboration “Mysteries of Love”.

She also appeared as a character in Twin Peaks, its movie spin-off Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and the long-awaited third season of the show Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017.