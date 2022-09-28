‘We’re going to change the world together’: Julian Lennon releases climate crisis song ‘Change’
Single comes out today in partnership with forest conservation marketing organisation, Everland
Julian Lennon has released a new climate emergency-themed single in partnership with forest conservation marketing organisation Everland.
The single, titled “Change”, was commissioned by the company to raise awareness for the immediate need to act for the climate.
In the song, the Grammy-nominated son of John Lennon sings: “So gather up our courage for the road lies ahead / if we don’t do this together, we’ll surely end up dead”
He continues: “And we’ll put the past behind us, clean the air and clean the sea / feed the world with human kindness / love will set us free.”
The chorus then comes in: “We’re going to change the world together, you and I and everyone forever.”
The song aligns with the work of Lennon’s nonprofit, The White Feather Foundation, which aims to support conservation and Indigenous cultures.
This isn’t the first time Lennon has touched on environmental themes in his music; like his late father, his socio-political passions have been woven into his lyrics.
“Change” was first performed in Stockholm at Everland’s Concert for Climate as part of the United Nations Environment Programme’s World Environment Day 2022.
Everland is a conservation marketing organisation that represents forest conservation projects across the globe focused on ending deforestation, one of the major causes of the climate crisis.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies