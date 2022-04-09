Jussie Smollett has released a new song maintaining his innocence three weeks after being released from jail.

Last month, the actor was sentenced to 150 days jail for “selfishly, arrogantly and narcissistically” staging a hate crime hoax, but has been released while he appeals the conviction.

Smollet was ruled to have paid two men to impersonate racist and homophobic Donald Trump supporters and attack him in the street.

Now, the Empire star has released a gospel-influenced single on streaming platforms entitled “Thank You God...”

The song addresses his conviction, with a choir singing at one point: “Thank you God for showing me my enemies.”

Over a beat, Smollett says: “It’s like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight taking lives / But turn around and act like I’m the one that killed the strides.

“I can’t be mad / Take my ego out / Some people searching for fame / Some people chasing that clout / Just remember this, this ain’t that situation / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?”

He continues: “Just simply to look like a victim like it’s something fun / Y’all better look at someone else, you got the wrong one.”

Jussie Smollett pictured in November 2021 (Getty Images)

On Instagram, Smollett’s family wrote that all profits from the song would be donated to the Rainbow Push Coalition, STB Safety and the Illinois Innocence Project.

Smollett was released from Chicago jail on a $150,000 bond. His lawyers are arguing that his trial was “unconstitutional” on the grounds that Chicago officials had dropped the charges against him, before they were taken up by a special prosecutor.