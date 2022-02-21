Justin Bieber postpones tour date after testing positive for Covid-19

Justin Bieber’s forthcoming Justice World Tour show in Las Vegas has been postponed after the singer tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday (20 February), it was reported that the “Yummy” hitmaker had contracted Covid-19 a day after kicking off the tour in San Diego.

On Saturday (19 February), a representative for the singer confirmed the diagnosis in a statement to the New York Times after his team told fans on Twitter that Sunday’s show in Las Vegas, Nevada, had been postponed to 28 June.

Bieber was scheduled to perform at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena.

The social media post didn’t specify that Bieber was the one who had tested positive, explaining that the decision to reschedule the show was over “a Covid outbreak within the team” instead.

According to media reports, the singer has mild Covid symptoms and is feeling fine.

On Sunday, the singer’s manager Scott “Scooter” Braun wished Bieber a quick recovery on Instagram, while also lightheartedly floating a “conspiracy theory” about how his client might have got Covid.

Braun, who tested positive for Covid in December last year, suggested that both he and Bieber were exposed to Covid by the same person – Braun’s friend John Terzian.

He added that he was “excited” for Bieber to return to the stage for the remainder of his tour, after an “incredible” first show in San Diego.