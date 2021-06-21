Justin Bieber meets French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris

Justin and Hailey Bieber have met up with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The visit took place on Monday at the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the president in Paris.

Monday marked the Fête de la musique, also known as Music Day, in France. The celebration was created in 1982 in France and has spurred events in other countries since.

Soazig de la Moissonnière, Mr Macron’s official photographer, shared a series of photos of the Biebers meeting the French president, as well as French First Lady Brigitte Macron, on Monday.

The Canadian singer can be seen in one image wearing a suit and trainers, hugging Ms Macron. He shared an additional photo of the meeting – a posed image of both couples – on his own Instagram account.

According to French TV channel BFMTV, the meeting happened at the singer’s request. He and the head of state reportedly discussed issues relating to young people.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are currently in Paris and have been spotted in the capital outside of their visit with the Macrons. Also on Monday, they were seen leaving a Kith store in the upscale eighth arrondissement, about a mile from the Élysée Palace.