Justin Bieber fooled into picking a fight with deepfake Tom Cruise

Justin Bieber appears to have been tricked by a deepfake TikTok video of Tom Cruise playing the guitar, according to a report from Daily Dot.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, Bieber said he was “impressed” by the clip of what he thought was the Top Gun star strumming the guitar.

He wrote: “Tom Cruise, I’m impressed with your guitar skills,” before reiterating his desire to fight the actor, after he challenged him to a boxing match earlier this year.

“But you could still catch these hands my boy,” the “Baby” singer said, still unaware that the video was a deepfake, meaning Cruise’s face has been put on top of someone else’s using special effects to make it appear realistic.

The video is actually from a TikTok account called DeepTomCruise, which has nearly three million followers and regularly posts videos of what can appear to be Cruise.

The account has existed since February and is the work of Chris Ume who merges Cruise’s face with that of impersonator, Miles Fisher to create the realistic effect.

Bieber later posted: “All jokes aside, Tom Cruise, your shredding is insane.”

The singer was eventually made aware that the video was a deepfake and wrote: “That’s not really Tom Cruise? Lol, oh well, still hilarious.”

Tom Cruise en 'Top Gun: Maverick' (YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Cruise has yet to respond to either Bieber’s challenge to a fight or the deepfake videos.