Hailey Baldwin has hit out at false claims that her husband Justin Bieber yelled at her after a gig in Las Vegas.

A video of Bieber interacting with Baldwin shortly after performing with Diplo at the XS nightclub on Saturday night had gone viral, with some viewers and media outlets speculating that the singer was overly aggressive in his demeanour.

However, comments from eyewitnesses contradicted this, with some stating that Bieber wasn’t yelling at Baldwin at all, but was simply speaking animatedly, having just performed live.

On Instagram, Baldwin shared a photo of herself and Bieber kissing, alongside a caption which made reference to their Vegas trip.

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” she wrote. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love.

“Any other narrative floating around is beyond false,” Baldwin continued. “Don’t feed into the negative bulls*** peeps.”

The comment corroborates pre-existing accounts from attendees of the gig, who defended Bieber after the misleading video went viral.

“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I took this of Justin right before that video was taken,” wrote another fan, sharing a video of Bieber performing animatedly. “He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her.”

Bieber and Baldwin have been married since 2018.