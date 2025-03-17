Justin Bieber posts reflective statement on ‘hate’ after trip with wife Hailey
Pop singer shared his thoughts with fans after visiting Disneyland with his wife and some of their friends
Justin Bieber has opened up about the “hate” he felt due to “all the hurt” he experienced as a young singer.
The pop star, 31, experienced global fame aged just 16 upon the release of his debut album, My World 2.0, in 2010.
Since then, he has been frank about his negative associations with being in the spotlight, including issues with substance abuse and depression, which he has said heavily impacted his life and relationships.
On Sunday (16 March), the “Peaches” star shared a new Instagram Story recalling how had been made to feel as though he “wasn’t allowed” to express hate, which in turn made him feel “like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it”.
“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there,” he wrote. “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”
Over the weekend, Bieber and his wife Hailey shared pictures of a visit to Disneyland with friends, including fellow musician The Kid Laroi.
The trip came after another reflective post in which he confessed that he frequently feels like a “fraud”, as he opened up about his tussle with imposter syndrome.
“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin u deserve that,’” he wrote, “and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud.
“Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, damn if they only knew my thoughts… how judgemental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this.”
He continued: “I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”
Pictures of his trip to Disneyland with Hailey shows the couple putting on a united front, amid social media rumours about the status of their relationship.
In photos posted to Bieber’s Instagram, the couple are shown having fun on rollercoaster rides, playing games and wearing Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears.
Last month, the singer’s representatives hit back at “exhausting and pitiful” rumours surrounding the singer sparked by photos that showed him in a slightly disheveled state.
“The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” the spokesperson told TMZ.
The past year has been “transformative” for the “Peaches” singer, they continued, revealing that he had “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him”.
“Despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” the representative said.
