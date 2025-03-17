Justin Bieber posts reflective statement on ‘hate’ after trip with wife Hailey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber has opened up about the “hate” he felt due to “all the hurt” he experienced as a young singer.

The pop star, 31, experienced global fame aged just 16 upon the release of his debut album, My World 2.0, in 2010.

Since then, he has been frank about his negative associations with being in the spotlight, including issues with substance abuse and depression, which he has said heavily impacted his life and relationships.

On Sunday (16 March), the “Peaches” star shared a new Instagram Story recalling how had been made to feel as though he “wasn’t allowed” to express hate, which in turn made him feel “like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it”.

“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there,” he wrote. “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”

Over the weekend, Bieber and his wife Hailey shared pictures of a visit to Disneyland with friends, including fellow musician The Kid Laroi.

The trip came after another reflective post in which he confessed that he frequently feels like a “fraud”, as he opened up about his tussle with imposter syndrome.

“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin u deserve that,’” he wrote, “and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud.

“Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, damn if they only knew my thoughts… how judgemental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He continued: “I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Bieber’s representatives hit back at social media rumours about the singer last month ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pictures of his trip to Disneyland with Hailey shows the couple putting on a united front, amid social media rumours about the status of their relationship.

In photos posted to Bieber’s Instagram, the couple are shown having fun on rollercoaster rides, playing games and wearing Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears.

Last month, the singer’s representatives hit back at “exhausting and pitiful” rumours surrounding the singer sparked by photos that showed him in a slightly disheveled state.

“The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” the spokesperson told TMZ.

The past year has been “transformative” for the “Peaches” singer, they continued, revealing that he had “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him”.

“Despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” the representative said.