Justin Bieber’s former collaborators warn star is ‘disintegrating’

Justin Bieber’s former collaborators and colleagues have revealed their worries over the star’s mental health in a new report.

The 31-year-old pop star recently spoke about his own concerns, writing candidly on social media: “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh.”

A lengthy Hollywood Reporter investigation into Bieber’s state of mind quoted his former songwriting collaborator Poo Bear, who co-wrote hits including “Despacito,” “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?”, as saying: “Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK.”

A former member of Bieber’s team added: “Seeing him disintegrate like this… it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose. He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”

The Independent has contacted Bieber’s representatives for comment.

A source close to the artist played down speculation that the singer was struggling, telling THR: “Artists are artists — they don’t look at the world the way you and I do. He’s healthier than all of us — physically and mentally.”

Last week, Bieber revealed that he has cut ties with the fashion brand he helped launch in 2018, Drew House.

He is now launching a new clothing brand, Skylrk. In an animated video on his Instagram promoting the brand, Bieber is seen walking into a house filled with “drew” branded items. He then takes out a match and lights it, before dropping it on the floor of the house.

He walks away from the burning building, which seemingly symbolizes his decision to leave the company behind.

Last month, Bieber opened up about struggling with impostor syndrome and his intrusive thoughts about being a “fraud” throughout his career.

“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin u deserve that,’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” he wrote.

“Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, damn if they only knew my thoughts… how judgemental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this.”

He continued: “I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Bieber first shot to fame aged just 16 with singles including “Baby” and his debut album, My World 2.0, in 2010.

Since then, he has become one of the most successful pop artists of his generation, receiving a string of Grammy Awards and nominations, as well as achieving a series of No 1 records such as 2015’s Purpose and 2020’s Changes.

His latest album, Justice, was released in 2021 to positive reviews. It also topped the charts in several countries, including the U.S.