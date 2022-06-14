‘This storm will pass’: Justin Bieber updates fans after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
‘Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,’ said singer
Justin Bieber has shared an update with fans after his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.
Last week, the singer, 28, announced he has been experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of the rare virus.
The “What Do You Mean?” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, had originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness.
In a new Instagram Story shared on Monday (13 June), Bieber wrote: “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.
“I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. [sic]”
He added: “I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder, characterised by a rash that occurs around the ear, face, or mouth and paralysis of the facial nerve.
The syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.
The news comes months after the singer’s wife Hailey Bieber revealed she had a procedure done to close a hole in her heart, following a hospital stay for “stroke-like symptoms”.
