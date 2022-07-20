Justin Bieber to resume world tour following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber will resume his Justice world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last month.

In June, the 28-year-old singer announced he has been experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face as a result of the rare virus.

Bieber originally postponed multiple Canada and US concert dates last month due to the symptoms, but is now preparing to resume his shows at Lucca Festival in Italy on 31 July.

“Justin will set off across a run of European festivals and continue on his international world tour performances in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023,” the statement reads.

His postponed US concerts are yet to be rescheduled.

In an interview with Extra this week, rapper Usher shared that he and Bieber recently “managed to hang out” while on vacation and disclosed that the singer is “doing great”.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder, characterised by a rash that occurs around the ear, face, or mouth and paralysis of the facial nerve.

The syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.

Last month, Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment.

“Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on,” he began.

“Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he added.

“This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body’s telling me that I gotta slow down. I hope you guys understand and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

He assured fans: “I’m gonna get better and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal, it’s just time and we don’t know much time it’s gonna be.”