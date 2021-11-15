Justin Bieber has announced a new tour involving more than 90 shows at stadiums and arenas around the world, including a number of UK dates.

The “Lonely” singer will launch with a 52-date run through North America in February 2022, with the UK and Europe shows taking place the following year.

In the UK, he will perform in Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” Bieber said in a statement.

The American Express presale (excluding London dates) begins on Tuesday 16 November at 10am. The London American Express presale for Bieber’s two dates at the O2 Arena begins on Wednesday 17 November at 10am.

Tickets go on general sale 9am Friday 19 November.

The UK and Europe dates are as follows:

13 January / Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

16 January / Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

18 January / Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

21 January / Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

23 January / Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

25 January / Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

27 + 28 January / Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

31 January / Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena

2 February / Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

4 February / Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

8 February / Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

11 February / Aberdeen, UK - P&J Live

13 + 14 February / London, UK - The O2

22 February / Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 February / Manchester, UK - AO Arena

26 February / Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena

6 March / Paris, France - Accor Arena

9 March / Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

11 March / Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

12 March / Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

15 March / Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena

17 + 18 March / Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

20 March / Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

24 March / Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

25 March / Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena

Bieber’s latest album, Justice, received mostly positive reviews from critics.

The Independent praised it as a considerable step up from his previous record, Purpose, commenting: “The musicianship in these new songs holds a mirror to [Bieber’s] newfound maturity. Tinny hip-hop beats and oversaturated synths have been replaced with funky guitar grooves and tight percussion.”

The review added: “Bieber seems determined to move past his R&B-lite sound and spend more time with classic songwriters. The pacy single ‘Hold On’ flirts with a Fleetwood Mac-style bassline and Eighties riffs, while ‘Ghost’ intersperses the acoustic guitar with a more dance-friendly beat. Elsewhere, ‘Off My Face’ makes a gentlemanly tip-of-the-hat to Simon and Garfunkel with its ‘Mrs Robinson’ ‘ooh ooh oohs’.”

Read the full review here.