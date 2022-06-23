Justin Timberlake apologises after video of botched dance moves goes viral

Justin Timberlake has taken to social media to apologise after a clip of him dancing during a recent performance went viral for the wrong reasons.

The singer appeared at Pharrell’s Something in the Water music festival last weekend in Washington DC and attempted the “Beat Your Feet” dance, which derives from the area. The dance was borne out of the local Go-Go scene, music characterised by a beat that doesn’t stop and keeps going from one song to the next.

Unfortunately, Timberlake’s moves came up sub-par and were compared to the hokey pokey.

“DC, I want to apologise to you for two reasons,” the singer said in an Instagram Story, as he switched the camera towards his feet. “Here and here! I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.’”

“Maybe it was the khakis, it was a real khaki vibe. But I’m going to make this up to you. I’m going to focus on these two guys right here, and get them right,” he added, pointing down at his feet.

In following Stories, the 41-year-old shared some of the TikToks mocking his moves.

Footage of The Social Network star’s moves was widely derided on social media, with one critic writing: “Justin Timberlake said ‘DC beat your feet’ and proceeded to do the hokey pokey.”

(Twitter)

“I'm still laughing at that video of Justin Timberlake at Something in the Water yelling, ‘DC! Beat your feet!’ and he proceeded to give us nothing but dad moves,” another wrote on Twitter.

“I know damn well @jtimberlake didn’t just say ‘DC beat your feet’ and brake [sic] into a damn sea shanty jig at #SomethingInTheWater,” said another.

Timberlake recently sold his entire song catalogue in a deal thought to be worth over $100m (£75.5m).