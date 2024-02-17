Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Timberlake has announced that he will be performing a free one-off gig at a London venue next week.

The “Cry Me A River” singer revealed on Friday (16 February) that fans will get a chance to see him live at London’s Roundhouse in Camden on 23 February.

Timberlake, 43, shared the news on social media, posting a photo of posters plastered across a boarded-up storefront reading: “Justin Timberlake is performing for one night only in London. Roundhouse 2/23.”

Tickets to attend are free but space is limited, and a lottery registration is currently open now until 11.59pm on Sunday (18 February).

Fans can request up to two tickets for the performance here. Those who are successful will receive a confirmation email by Tuesday evening (20 February). Tickets will then automatically appear in Ticketmaster accounts.

Last month, the “Mirrors” singer performed a one-off surprise show at the Irving Plaza in New York City.

Timberlake will begin his Forget Tomorrow world tour in North America in April, which marks his first tour in five years.

Timberlake will perform for lucky fans in London next week (Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Timberlake has recently teased his forthcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, and has released a single titled “Selfish”, which is his first solo release in nearly six years.

During his one-off gig in New York City, Timberlake took a break from singing at one point in the evening to speak directly to the crowd took the opportunity to apologise to “absolutely f***ing nobody”.

It came days after his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears publicly apologised to him for what she wrote about for things she wrote about in her memoir The Woman in Me.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f***ing nobody,” he said into the microphone, as the band played the musical accompaniment of his 2013 Jay-Z collaboration “Holy Grail” in the background.

Many people have linked Timberlake’s bold non-apology to Spears’s recent statement.

Spears wrote about several aspects of her three-year relationship with Timberlake in the memoir, including opening up about her decision to have an abortion because Timberlake “definitely wasn’t happy” that she was pregnant.

“I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Spears captioned an Instagram post, shared on Sunday (28 January). “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry.”

You can register for tickets for Timberlake’s Roundhouse show on 23 February here.