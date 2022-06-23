Justin Timberlake sells 200 songs in deal ‘worth just over $100m’

The ‘Rock your Body’ singer has sold full control and ownership over his interest in the tracks

Ellie Muir
Wednesday 25 May 2022 18:30
Comments
Jessica Biel reveals how Justin Timberlake proposed

Justin Timberlake has sold his entire song catalogue in a deal thought to be worth over $100m (£75.5m).

The buyers were Hipgnosis Song Management and the private equity firm Blackstone.

The deal with Timberlake gives Hipgnosis Songs Capital full control and ownership over his interest in 200 songs that he has written or co-written during his career with the boyband *NSYNC and as a solo artist.

As a solo artist, Timberlake sold 88 million copies of his albums globally.

The “SexyBack” singer released his latest album Man of the Woods in 2018. The artist has claimed 33 songs on the Billboard 100 since releasing his debut studio album Justified when *NSYNC split for a hiatus.

Recommended

Hipgnosis offers investors the chance to make money from the royalties of popular songs by artists from Beyoncé to Barry Manilow. It works with Blackstone to acquire music rights and manage catalogues, with $1bn of initial funding from the private equity firm.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital struck a deal in March this year, buying Leonard Cohen’s share of his songwriting catalogue from the late singer’s estate.

Justin Timberlake performs

(AFP/Getty)

Founder and chief executive of Hipgnosis, Merck Mercuriadis said: “Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but he’s also one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

“His hit songs including ‘Cry Me a River’, ‘Rock Your Body’, ‘SexyBack’, ‘My Love’, ‘What Goes Around… Comes Around’, ‘Suit & Tie’, ‘Mirrors’ and ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ are among the most iconic of the period,” he said in a statement published in The Guardian.

Timberlake said: “I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis – he values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in