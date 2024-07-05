Support truly

Social media has reacted with predictable mockery to the news that Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods are set to open a high-end sports bar in St Andrews, Scotland.

Timberlake, 43, was arrested for DWI in the Hamptons last month. Woods, 48, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in 2017 and agreed to enter a diversion programme to settle a charge of driving under the influence.

Last year, the pair opened their T-Squared Social sports bar in Manhattan, New York.

The venture’s new project will see them redevelop the New Picture House Cinema in St Andrews, with plans to add state-of-the-art sports simulators, duckpin bowling and darts, while also preserving the venue’s two original cinema screens.

On X/Twitter, one user joked: “Will it be called Mug Shots?”

“These guys??” another questioned alongside photos of the pair’s respective police mug shots.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake at the Ryder Cup in 2012 ( Andrew Redington/Getty Images )

“Yes. Owning a bar seems like a very safe decision for them both,” a third said with no small hint of sarcasm.

“Sponsored by UBER,” wrote a fourth in reference to the ride-hailing app.

“The DUive Bar?” joked a fifth.

Fife Council, who have given the development the green light, say that they expect the renovation to create 40 to 45 new jobs and significantly boost the local economy. According to the approval documents, the plans will allow locals to “experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment” and will be “crucial in helping to secure a cinema offering going forward.”

Earlier this week, Timberlake made a reference to his arrest for alleged drink-driving at his tour stop in Boston.

The singer was performing as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the city’s TD Garden.

“So, uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving? No, I am just kidding,” he said, an apparent reference to his 17 June arrest in Sag Harbor, Long Island.

The “Cry Me a River” singer followed by asking who in the crowd was attending for the first time and said he hoped they felt the “fellowship and love”.

“Is there anyone here tonight, that it’s your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you’ve been to one, two, three, maybe four of our shows?” he asked.

“For all of you that it’s your first time tonight – on a serious note – I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love. For those of you that have been with me through all the weird haircuts … don’t act like y’all didn’t have bad haircuts! I took one for the team. Maybe like three or four for the team, but who’s counting. But it’s been almost three decades together, you guys.”

The “Mirrors” musician is on the US leg of the tour to promote his new album, Everything I Thought I Was, his first record in six years.

The album has been critically panned, with a two-star review in The Independent calling it “about as sexy as a soiled mattress.”