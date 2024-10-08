Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A Justin Timberlake fan was left gutted after being caught committing a serious gig faux-pas during the pop singer’s recent concert.

The pop star was performing at the Montreal stop of his sold-out Forget Tomorrow world tour when he approached the front row of fans during a rendition of his song “Flame”.

While most fans were seen giving Timberlake, 43, their undivided attention, he soon noticed one woman who was absorbed by her phone. Apparently messaging someone, she was completely oblivious to his proximity.

Sensing an opportunity to have some fun, Timberlake leaned over her while singing in an attempt to get her to look up, to no avail.

She was finally brought out of her phone stupor by the fans standing next to her, who nudged her on the arm.

Unfortunately, by the time she looked up, Timberlake was already walking away, causing the woman to gasp in shock and frantically reach out to him.

open image in gallery The fan was gutted after realising she’d missed the pop star standing right in front of her ( TikTok/bluebutterfly24__ )

She then flung herself dramatically on the stage in despair with her arms outstretched, clearly livid at herself for her mistake.

In a clip that has since received close to half a million “likes” and 4.8 million views on TikTok, a fan wrote: “When you’re too busy texting and miss Justin Timberlake singing ‘Flame’ right in front of you.”

Commenting on the TikTok, fans joked about how they would have felt if they were in the woman’s shoes.

“Girl I hope that text was worth it,” one said, while another remarked: “Whoever I was texting I’d never speak to again.”

“How are you that distracted?” one marvelled.

“The way she grabbed his leg like ‘no don’t go’,” another wrote.

On Sunday, Timberlake thanked his wife, actor Jessica Biel, for sharing their anniversary with his Montreal show.

In a clip shared to his Instagram, Timberlake announced to his fans that it was a “very special evening” for the couple as it marked 12 years since they were married.

“My wife is here tonight,” he said, prompting huge cheers from the crowd. “And tonight is our 12-year anniversary. So be nice to her Montreal ‘cos she’s sharing me with all you guys.”

Last month, Timberlake issued a contrite statement after pleading guilty to one count of driving while impaired as part of a deal with prosecutors in New York, following his arrest in June.

The former NSYNC star addressed the incident on the steps of a New York courthouse after entering the plea to avoid a more serious drunken driving charge over the headline-making incident in the Hamptons.

“Many of you have probably been covering me for a lot of my life and as you may know I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself, and this was not that,” he said.

“I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I’ve had some time to reflect on that and I also understand by the fact that all of you are here that I have a platform, you have a platform, we share that.

“So what I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening... even if you’ve had one drink – don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There’s so many alternatives, call a friend, get an Uber.”

He added: “This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

Timberlake is continuing his world tour in support of his recent album,Everything I Thought It Was,which was released in March this year.

He is next scheduled to perform at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, followed by shows in Philadelphia, Washington and Toronto.