Kaseem Ryan, better known as the underground Brooklyn rap artist Ka, has died. He was 52.

Alongside making music, Ryan also spent two decades with the New York Fire Department.

His death was announced in a post on his official Instagram page, which reads: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka, who died unexpectedly in New York City on October 12, at the age of 52.

“Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service - to his city, to his community, and to his music.

“As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center.

“He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums.

“Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister. We kindly ask that the privacy of Ka’s family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss.”

Ka first received attention as a member of the underground hip-hop group Natural Elements, where he recorded with artists including Charlemagne, L Swift and Mr Voodoo. He left the group in 1994.

In 2008, he featured on Wu-Tang Clan member GZA’s album Pro Tools, appearing on a song called “Firehouse.” That same year he released his own debut album Iron Works.

Ka’s records were marked by his hushed, intimate vocals and eloquent lyricism. His second album, 2012’s Grief Pedigree, featured a guest appearance from Long Island rapper and producer Roc Marciano. His most recent album, the gospel-tinged The Thief Next to Jesus, was released this August.

In a 2013 interview with Complex, Ryan discussed the moment his fellow firefighters learned about his rap career. “It’s funny, they didn’t know I rapped for a long time,” he said. “But then Grief Pedigree put the kibosh on that shit. One of the dudes was driving home from my job and he had satellite radio and ‘Cold Facts’ came on.

“And he said ‘Hold on... that sounds like Ka? And his name is Ka?’ He put two and two together, he came to work the next day and started telling everybody, and then he went on YouTube and pulled up the videos.

“But until then, it was very quiet. But it’s funny because now, I didn’t tell them I put out a new album. I let things just die down, they thought it was just a one time shot.”