Fans have been reacting to Kacey Musgraves’ “emotional” performance on the new season premiere of SNL this evening (October 2).

Musgraves appeared on the 47th season of SNL alongside host Owen Wilson.

The country-pop singer delivered a touching rendition of “Camera Roll” and “Justified” from her latest album, Star Crossed, which many have interpreted as being largely about her divorce from former husband, Ruston Kelly.

Musgraves played a stripped-down version of “Justified” as her first song on the show, where she was seated on a stool and strumming a guitar that concealed any clothes she may have been wearing, which many on social media thought was a reference to Jenny in Forrest Gump during a scene where the character appears naked on stage with a guitar.

Later, Musgraves returned for a performance of “Camera Roll,” which was the song’s live debut. Musgraves stood on stage barefoot for the song, dressed in jeans and a shirt.

One fan described the performances as as “beautiful and vulnerable” performance while another said it was “deeply affecting” and “vocally stunning”. You can see some footage and fan reaction here:

SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

Three more hosts have been unveiled too to follow up on Wilson: Kim Kardashian West will host on 9 October, followed by Rami Malek the following week, and Jason Sudeikis on 23 October.