The new season of Saturday Night Live begins this weekend with country-pop singer Kacey Musgraves set to be the musical guest on the first episode of the 47th season.

Musgraves last appeared on SNL on May 12, 2018 while promoting her Grammy Award winning fourth album, Golden Hour.

This time around, she’ll be promoting her new fifth album Star-Crossed which sees her exploring her divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly.

The Independent said the album examined “the sadness and everydayness of her breakup does breathe slowly and honestly through the songs. There is, perhaps, a kind of rebellion in exposing the mundane realities of even the most high-voltage celebrity divorce.”

Musgraves, 33, has won several awards for her music including six Grammy Awards, seven Country Music Awards and three Academy of Country Music Awards.

The musician self-released three solo albums before appearing on singing content Nashville Star where she was placed seventh.

Musgraves will join Owen Wilson on the first episode this coming weekend (Saturday 2 October).

It’s the first time the actor has ever hosted the late night comedy show, although he appeared in 2016 in the Weekend Update slot as his Zoolander character, Hansel, alongside his co-star for that film, Ben Stiller.

Last year, Wilson revealed why he’s never hosted the show before, saying: “I get really nervous with public speaking” on former SNL cast member Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series Hiking with Kevin.

He continued: “I’ve never done any of those commencement addresses or Saturday Night Live just because I get too nervous.”

Kim Kardashian West, Jason Sudeikis, and Rami Malek have also been announced as some of this season’s hosts. Halsey, Young Thug, and Brandi Carlile will also feature as musical guests.All the details of how to watch this week’s episodes can be found here.