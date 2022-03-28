The first ever Palomino Festival is set to take place this summer in California.

The one day event will feature a headline set from Kacey Musgraves as well as appearances from Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Orville Peck and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Palomino Festival will take place at Brookside near the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on 9 July.

Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Sierra Ferrell, Valerie June, Ian Noe, Jaime Wyatt, Amythyst Kiah, and Langhorne Slim are also on the bill. Read our recent interview with Ian Noe here.

The festival will see a special appearance from The Compton Cowboys.

Palomino Festival is being promoted by Goldenvoice who are behind the hugely popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place over two weekends this April, headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West.

Goldenvoice also host the country music weekender Stagecoach, which takes place on the same Indio site at Coachella.

Tickets for Palomino Festival go on sale 1 April. For more information visit palominopasadena.com.

Speaking about the event, Goldenvoice talent buyer Stacy Vee commented: “It has been a dream for as long as I can remember to do a festival taking a modern, fresh approach to today’s alt-country music. Artists in the space have been pushing boundaries [and] creating sounds that are brand new. I wanted to fan these flames and celebrate this changing culture.”