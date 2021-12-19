Kangol Kid: UTFO rapper dies from cancer aged 55

UTFO achieved chart success with 1984 single ‘Roxanne, Roxanne’

Tom Parfitt
Sunday 19 December 2021 00:43
<p>Kangol Kid</p>

Kangol Kid

(Getty Images)

Pioneering hip-hop artist Kangol Kid has died aged 55 after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

The rapper, whose real name was Shaun Shiller Fequiere, was best known for being a member of the four-piece group UTFO, who formed in the early 1980s.

In a statement, Fequiere’s family said that he died peacefully at a hospital in Manhasset, New York on Saturday (18 December).

UFTO – which stood for ‘Untouchable Force Organization’ – archived chart success with singles including “Roxanne, Roxanne”, “Leader of the Pack” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me”.

The other members of the Brooklyn-based group were Doctor Ice, Mix Master Ice, and Educated Rapper, who died in 2017.

Recommended

Along with his hip-hop success, Fequiere became recognised for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation.

Following his diagnosis in February, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening. In an interview in April, he said: “The new look for hip-hop and cancer is to go get yourself checked out before it happens.”

His son T.Shaun Fequiere paid tribute to his father on Instagram, writing: “I just wanna hear you again, another hug, another embarrassing kiss. I love you Daddy!”

