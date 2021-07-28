Kanye West confirms he’s living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album Donda

Kanye West has confirmed via an Instagram post that he is living at an Atlanta stadium to finish his highly anticipated album Donda.

A representative for the rapper said on Monday (26 July) that West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while completing his 10th studio album.

The 44-year-old rapper posted a photograph of a temporarily arranged room inside the stadium consisting of his suitcase, a single bed, and an interim wardrobe.

Excited fans have shown appreciation for the artist in the comments section of the post.

“Simple, Humble, No Distractions,” wrote one person.

“Grind mode let’s get it,” wrote another fan.

West held an enormous listening session at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday (22 July) last week.

The “Follow God” singer unveiled Donda in front of a sold-out crowd at the venue after he announced two days before that the first public listening of his album would take place.

The album was scheduled to release last Friday (23 July), is now due on 6 August.

The event was attended by the likes of separated wife Kim Kardashian and their children, her sister Khloe Kardashian and rapper Rick Ross.

Donda was named after the singer’s mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 after plastic surgery complications in 2007.