The BBC have confirmed it is producing a new documentary and podcast about Kanye West, following the recent controversy surrounding the rapper.

The new programme will be hosted by Bafta-winning investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, who also created The Battle For Britney – the documentary which detailed the singer’s fight for freedom out of her conservatorship.

Announcing the news, the BBC described the premise of the documentary: “Unfolding against the backdrop of Ye’s 2024 election campaign, and at a time when his behaviour has sparked outrage and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture, this one-off documentary follows Mobeen as he attempts to understand the complex journey that led Ye to become one of the most famous and creatively successful artists of his generation.”

“But more recently, to condemnation and notoriety,” they added.

We Need to Talk about Kanye – the new film’s working title – will air on BBC 2 with a broadcast date to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The documentary will also run alongside an accompanying eight-part podcast series, which will invite guests to “bring an insight” into the rapper’s life.

“Each episode will invite new guests, who can bring an insight into Kanye’s life and dig deeper into his place in culture;” reads the press release, ”starting with the early stratospheric success to the condemnation of later years.”

Kanye West (Getty)

In recent months, West has made headlines regarding a number of controversial and antisemitic comments.

After having his account suspended on Instagram for sharing antisemitic conspiracy theories, West tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”.

His Twitter account was then also suspended.

Alongside the hateful tweets, the rapper claimed he “liked Hitler” while appearing on right-wing commentator Alex Jones’ show Infowars in December.

He had previously sparked backlash when he debuted his brand’s “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week in October. He was later dropped by brands including Adidas and Balenciaga.