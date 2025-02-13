Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly heading for a divorce, less than two weeks after her ‘nude’ appearance on the red carpet shocked the 2025 Grammys.

The controversial rapper, 47, and the Australian model, 30, have been married since December 2022.

According to DailyMail.com, a source close to West revealed that the couple have broken up and that they expect legal proceedings to end the marriage to begin in the next few days.

The publication also claims that the couple have verbally agreed that Censori will receive a payment of $5 million at the end of the marriage.

TMZ is also reporting that both parties have approached divorce attorneys.

Censori is thought to still be living in the couple’s $35 million house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, but West’s whereabouts are unknown.

Last week it was reported that Censori will not face legal action over her appearance at the Grammys.

The couple arrived on the red carpet together at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on February 2 dressed in all black.

However, Censori later dropped her black feather coat in front of photographers to reveal a sheer mini-dress.

According to TMZ, LAPD sources confirmed there will be no legal fallout from the incident as the Grammy Awards is a private event and no one from the show contacted police to make a complaint.

In a statement to Page Six, LA-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula further clarified the legal position: “While Ms. Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse.

“It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident.”

Kim Kardashian, who was married to West for eight years before they divorced in 2021, recently made a rare public comment about her ex-husband.

During the February 13 episode of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians, the 44-year-old Skims founder spoke to her mom Kris Jenner and her younger sister Khloé Kardashian about the latter’s emotional reunion with her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

After listening to her sister reflect on the relationship, Kardashian said she could relate.

“That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there,” Kim said. “When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it.”

West and Kardashian share four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5. He does not have children with Censori.