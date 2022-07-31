Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chance the Rapper says he ‘evaluated’ Kanye West friendship after viral video of Donda artist yelling at him

Artist also condemned ‘fake captions’ that had been placed on the widely shared video

Louis Chilton
Sunday 31 July 2022 11:25
Comments
Kanye West at his Donda 2 listening event in Miami

Chance the Rapper has opened up about the viral footage of himself being yelled at by Kanye West during a recording session.

Last January, a clip surfaced online which showed West growing annoyed with Chance (real name Chancelor Bennett), yelling it him to “sit [his] ass down and listen to the album or leave”. The pair were in the studio while recording Kanye’s 2021 album Donda.

Speaking toThe Morning Hustle in a new interview, Chance described the footage as being part of “a larger moment”.

“No one’s ever gonna get the full story of what’s going on,” he said.

“I saw people put fake captions under the video to make it look like he was talking about my music or something like that. But in all honesty, this is real life. I have real friends and they go through real problems.”

Recommended

The incident was filmed as part of the documentary about the making of Donda, filmed by Dame Dash.

It took place after Chance had come to visit West during a highly publicised struggle with his mental health.

‘Acid Rap’ star has spoken about his long-standing friendship with Ye

(Getty Images,)

“I did come out there to check on my friend,” Chance said. “Me and a lot of other people still have love for Ye. But he’s human, he’s not perfect.

“He was obviously going through it at that time… It made me evaluate my friendship with him, for sure. I had never been so close to him going through an episode.

“At the end of the day, I definitely love the dude. That’s my guy. It sucks that sometimes people can exploit a moment that is a genuine moment,” he added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in