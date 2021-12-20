Kanye West called ‘modern day Santa’ as he buys thousands of toys for Chicago Toy Drive 2021

‘This Christmas, he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus,’ Chicago politician said

Peony Hirwani
Monday 20 December 2021 07:08
Comments

Kanye West hands out free Yeezy footwear to Ugandan children

Kanye West has been hailed as a “hometown hero” after donating over 4,000 toys for the Chicago Toy Drive 2021.

According to 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman, the rapper, who this year changed his name to Ye, bought thousands of toys for a toy drive being held in Englewood on Sunday (19 December).

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond,” the politician told ABC7 news. “He is no stranger to our community.”

“His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus,” Coleman added.

According to Complex, other local businessmen, and leaders also donated toys for children.

Last week, West revealed that he expects to be “homeless” in a year as he plans to “turn all the homes I own into churches”.

Kanye West arrives to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson

(Getty Images)

In a new interview, the Donda rapper said that he believes society is being killed by “capitalist rule”, adding: “It’s time to change that.

“We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go,” he explained. “It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.”

