Kanye West petition to remove rapper from Coachella lineup nears 30,000 signatures

Critics have rallied to demand that Kanye West be dropped from the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup.

A petition on Change.org has called to remove the rapper from headlining next month’s festival. It has received over 28,000 signatures at the time of writing.

It was launched on 17 March by a user called Caramello Marie after West – who legally changed his name to Ye last year – was suspended from Instagram for a post attacking The Daily Show host Trevor Noah with a racial slur.

The petition’s caption states: “No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.”

It continued: “Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!”

Kanye has accused Kardashian of distancing him from their four children, as well as criticising her for allowing their eight-year-old daughter to use TikTok.

He has also sparked backlash with recent music video “Eazy” depicting the burial of a cartoon figure who bears a close resemblance to Davidson.

In addition to West, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are set to headline the upcoming festival.

Coachella will take place in Indio, California from 15 to 17 April and 22 to 24 April.

A source recently denied that Noah had anything to do with West being removed from the scheduled live performances at this year’s Grammy Awards.