Kanye West has hit out on social media at his mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s partner, Corey Gamble.

The rapper has attracted criticism for his activity on Instagram in recent weeks after sharing numerous posts about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, the comedian Pete Davidson.

On Saturday (19 February), West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, shared a post about Gamble, in which he described the business executive and talent manager as “Godless” and “not a great person”.

“God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway,” he wrote. “And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in.”

“He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself ‘a REAL n****’ He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party,” West claimed.

The Donda artist also claimed that Gamble had “got my wife linked with the liberals in a big way”, and said “for some reason” he thought Gamble had worked for DuPont chemical company “or some organisation in that pedigree”.

West concluded his post by praising Jenner, describing her as a “hero” and writing: “I love Kris.

A screenshot of Kanye West’s Instagram post about Corey Gamble (Ye via Instagram)

“This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”

The Independent has contacted Gamble’s representative for comment.