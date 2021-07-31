Kanye West to host second Donda listening party ahead of new release date

Kanye West will host a second listening event for his much-delayed album, Donda, it has been confirmed.

The first playback of the album took place last week at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with more than 40,000 people in attendance.

During the event, West paced around the stage as each track played but barely addressed the audience.

Events promoter Live Nation has now confirmed a second event will take place at the same stadium on Thursday 5 August.

West is living in a room inside the stadium while he continues to work on the project, named after his mother Donda West, who died aged 58 in 2007.

In a post on Instagram, he confirmed the record is now due out on August 5, and tagged the creative director of fashion house Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, who is reportedly helping to produce the subsequent listening event.

The version of Donda played at the event featured a collaboration with Jay-Z, the first time the two artists have worked together in nearly a decade.

Donda would be West’s 10th album and his first since 2019’s gospel inspired, Jesus is King. Guests seen recording for the album include long-time collaborator 2 Chainz and rapper, Playboi Carti.

The album has suffered multiple delays after first being scheduled for release last year.