Kanye West has launched another livestream event exclusively with Apple Music ahead of the release of his 10th album, Donda.

Like the first stream, which was shared on 22 July, the event is taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where West has been working on his album over the last three weeks.

Within the Apple Music app there is a “Countdown to Donda” tab, where users will be greeted by West’s alleged living quarters at the stadium. However, with audio muted on the stream, don’t expect to hear any snippets of new material.

What it does show is West’s meagre living conditions – with a bed, a clock and recording equipment – and a host of apparent collaborators.

West’s longtime producer Mike Dean has been spotted, as have Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Fivio Foreign and Steve Lacy.

West, who has become known for his prolonged album rollouts in recent years, has been seen on the stream exercising and seemingly recording vocals from his bed.

According to West’s official website, the event has a listed start time of 9:30pm EST (2:30am BST).

Fans have been speculating that The Weeknd will be featured on Donda. West and Dean posted screenshots of phone calls they have had with the “Blinding Lights” singer.