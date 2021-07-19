Kanye West’s record label appears to have teased an upcoming new album by the rapper.

Def Jam Recordings, the distributor of West’s label GOOD Music, tweeted on Monday: “YZY SZN” – in other words, “Yeezy season”.

Yeezy is one of West’s nicknames, as well as the name of his fashion label.

The tweet came amid mounting speculation that new music by West will be released soon.

West is rumoured to have hosted a listening party in Las Vegas over the weekend. His representatives haven’t yet confirmed the reports, which emerged on social media.

Media personality Justin Laboy tweeted on Sunday that West “played his new album for me & [professional basketball player Kevin Durant] last night in Vegas”.

“The production is light years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again,” Laboy wrote. “Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.”

West’s most recent album and his ninth studio album overall, Jesus Is King, came out in October 2019.

In July last year, West had announced the release of an album titled Donda on 24 July 2020, but those plans did not materialise.