Kanye West will release his delayed album Donda this Friday (23 July), it has been announced.

The rapper and producer premiered a new song last night, “No Child Left Behind”, as the soundtrack to a Beats advert starring Sha’Carri Richardson, America’s fastest woman.

This was followed by a Twitter post from West’s label, Def Jam, who said he would release his 10th studio album, Donda, on 23 July. The album is named after the 44-year-old’s late mother, Donda West, who died in November 2007.

The label had previously teased new music from West by tweeting: “YZY SZN.”

The release of “No Child Left Behind”, which will feature on the record, comes ahead of an album listening event West is holding on Thursday 22 July at 8pm EST. This will livestream globally via Apple.

West previously said he would drop Donda in July last year, but the album never transpired. West has developed a reputation for missing the release dates for his projects, something fans are already joking about with Donda.

His last studio album was 2019’s Jesus is King, which was met with mixed reviews. That same year on Christmas Day, the artist’s Sunday Service Choir shared the gospel album Jesus is Born.