Kanye West appears to have responded to Drake’s diss via a group text between eight people including rapper Pusha T.

On Friday (August 20), American rapper Trippie Redd released his fourth album Trip at Knight, with Drake featuring on its third track.

As per NME, in one verse, the Canadian rapper seems to make digs at West and Pusha T.

On the track titled “Betrayal”, Drake raps: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s*** for me, it’s set in stone.”

In a since-deleted post on his Instagram, West shared a screenshot of a text that he sent to a group chat with eight people, all unidentified besides Pusha T.

The text features a photo of the Joker – as portrayed by Jaoquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ 2019 film Joker – accompanied by the message: “I live for this. I’ve been f***ed with by nerd a** jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

While there is no confirmation that West’s text was in response to Drake, some people have spotted that one of the bubbles at the top of the message (which displays the first letter of the recipient’s name) began with “D”.

Many fans have taken the timing of the text and the fact that Pusha T was also involved to be further signs that the text message was directed at Drake.

(Getty)

The post is no longer available to view on his account. However, a screenshot was captured by NME prior to its deletion.

The spat comes after West’s announcement that a third listening party for his forthcoming and much-delayed album DONDA is due to be held in his hometown in Chicago on 26 August.

The rapper’s manager has confirmed that fans can expect the record to be released following the event.

A listing on Apple Music states that it will drop the following day on Friday (27 August).