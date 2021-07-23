Kanye West and Jay-Z reunited on Donda track as feud appears to be over

Kanye West fans were delighted by the appearance of his former mentor Jay-Z on a track from his new album Donda, as the duo appear to have buried their feud.

The surprise feature was unveiled during West’s listening party at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, where West played the forthcoming album in its entirety to more than 40,000 fans.

On the track, believed to be the final one on the album, Jay-Z apparently teases West about his support for former US president Donald Trump, with a reference to his controversial “red cap” bearing Trump’s slogan, MAGA [Make America Great Again].

He also apparently hinted at a potential follow-up to the duo’s celebrated 2011 album Watch the Throne.

Producer and engineer Young Guru, who has worked with both artists in the past, tweeted that it was a last-minute collaboration: “HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm.”

Rumours that the pair had fallen out first emerged in 2014, when Jay-Z and his partner Beyonce did not attend Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s highly publicised wedding.

In the ensuing years, they took several swipes at one another, including when West appeared to criticise Jay-Z for not checking in on his family after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, in 2016.

Fans are still waiting for West’s album to arrive on streaming services. A source close to West’s team told The Independent that the album is still expected to arrive this week.