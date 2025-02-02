Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West has apologised to Kamala Harris and praised Donald Trump as the rapper made a controversial return to social media.

The 47-year-old, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was reinstated on X/Twitter in 2023 after previously being banned for sharing antisemitic conspiracies.

In a series of seemingly unrelated posts, West claimed that he is a billionaire, praised Trump and made an apology to Kamala Harris, following an explicit comment about the former vice president in a since-deleted tweet.

“Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok,” wrote the controversial star. He later said, in reference to the infamous red MAGA hat: “I risked my life to wear a red hat then he turned it black.”

West’s posts also generated controversy after he made a sexual comment about Harris, which has since been removed, as per The Metro.

He later said: “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”

He then made an apology to the former presidential nominee, writing: “Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

Trump has previously associated himself with West, even inviting the star to the White House in 2018 but in more recent years has made efforts to distance himself from the musician.

Donald Trump and Kanye West meet in the Oval Office in 2018 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Despite numerous controversies and lawsuits, the embattled rapper has managed to remain relevant. Last November, it was revealed that a new documentary was being made about him.

Titled In Whose Name?, the film promises to offer “a unique and cinematic perspective on Ye’s public transformation.” It is hoping for a release date sometime this year.

“With a billion-dollar budget and a commitment to truth, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, invites 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros armed with an iPhone on a six-year journey revealing unfiltered aspects of celebrity life, which confront the provocative opinions, grand visions and bold contrarianism that defined him as the world’s most controversial artist,” reads an official synopsis.

“The film follows Ye’s ascent to becoming the richest Black man in American history while uncovering why the superstar risked everything he had built in the name of freedom.”

Meanwhile, West is nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his song “Carnival”. The awards will take place on Sunday 2 February. Follow all the news about the 2025 Grammy Awards here.