Kanye West to be replaced by Kid Cudi after pulling out of Miami festival

Kanye West has pulled out of the Rolling Loud festival in Miami this weekend.

Organisers have announced that Kid Cudi is now set to replace the rapper on the Friday (22 July) of the festival.

In a statement released on Sunday (17 July) festival co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingle said: “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance.”

“Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store,” they continued.

The new line-up poster was then shared across the festival’s social media accounts, with the caption: “Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi!”

Co-organiser Tariq Cherif then commented on the Instagram post, saying: “Tried to convince Ye to stay on the line-up but he wasn’t having it.”

Kid Cudi confirmed the news by sharing the line-up poster on his Instagram story.

The Rolling Alive festival takes place between Friday 22 July and Sunday 24 July at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, branding itself as the “largest hip-hop festival in the world”.

This marks the second time this year that Kanye has pulled out of a festival at short notice; he cancelled his performance at Coachella just weeks before he was set to perform and was replaced by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

West and his team have not yet shared a reason for the last minute cancellation. The Independent has contacted a representative for comment.