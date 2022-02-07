Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”.

In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.

He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.

“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of putting a hit on her,” wrote West.

“These ideas can actually get someone locked up. They play like that with Black men’s lives whether it’s getting them free or getting them locked up. I’m not playing about my Black children anymore.”

Kardashian is a vocal campaigner for prison reform and has previously used her influence to stop the impending execution of prisoners on death row.

West’s lengthy caption accompanied screenshots of what he claimed to be text messages exchanged between himself and one of Kardashian’s cousins, who initially offered him support only to then ask where she could buy stock from his Yeezy fashion line.

The 44-year-old added in the caption: “I gave that family the culture. If they as a whole unit keep playing games with me I will take that culture back. A father should never have to beg for the location of their children.”

Last week, West accused Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago, when she allegedly did not give him the address to the four-year-old’s birthday party.

West shares children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kardashian. The couple were married for nearly seven years.

His claims were a response to a statement made by Kardashian, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.

On Friday (4 February), West shared a screenshot of their daughter North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

Over the weekend, Kardashian responded to the claim, writing: “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, swiftly responded with his own comment posted to his Instagram account.

“What do you mean by main provider?” he wrote. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs [sic].”

The Independent has contacted Kardashian’s representative for comment.