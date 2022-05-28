Kanye West has said that he feels like his children are “borrowed” amid his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The musician rapped about the subject in his new song titled “True Love” – which was released on Friday (27 February) – and features the late rapper XXXTentacion, who died in 2018 aged 20.

In the first verse of “True Love”, West raps: “Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when I pick ‘em up, I feel like they borrowed.”

The Yeezy designer shares four kids with Kardashian: North, eight; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

He continued: “When I gotta return them, scan ‘em like a barcode/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though/ Wait, who got the kids in those ‘What are those?’”

“I only see three kids, who’s watching Chicago?” he raps. “And you know all the nannies said, ‘Daddy in Nebraska’/ Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo.”

Kardashian was declared legally single in March, over a year after filing for divorce from West. The couple were married for nearly seven years.

The ruling means the couple’s marriage was legally ended immediately, while more detailed questions regarding their assets and custody of their four children will be addressed at future proceedings.

As their custody battle remains ongoing, however, West has claimed that he is not “allowed” to see his children.

Kardashian responded to the allegations on Instagram, writing: “Please stop with his narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

The rapper has attracted widespread criticism for his behaviour toward his estranged wife and Davidson, who she is currently dating.