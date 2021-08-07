Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is ‘still in love with’ him in new Donda track

Kanye West has claimed that Kim Kardashian still has feelings for him in a new track premiered at a Donda event.

On Thursday (5 August), the rapper held his second Donda listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, revealing a new song on his 10th studio album – thought to be titled “Lord I Need You”.

The song references the couple’s ongoing divorce. “Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you’re still in love with me,” West raps, appearing to reference how Kardashian attended both of his listening events for the album with their children.

He also debuted updated lyrics to the song “Love Unconditionally”, changing the original words of “I’m losing my family” to “I’m losing all my family / Darling, come back to me”.

Other lyrics in the song include: “She’s screaming at me / Honey, why could you leave? / Darling, how could you leave? / Come back tonight, baby / Come back tonight, darling, please / Darling, how could you leave?”

Donda, which is named after West’s late mother, has suffered multiple delays and was most recently scheduled for release on 23 July, but the album never manifested.

It was then supposed to come out Friday 6 August, but at the time of writing it has still not materialised.

Donda is West’s first album since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King and since Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.