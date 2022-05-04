Kanye West reportedly sued by pastor over Donda sample
Bishop David Paul Moten alleges the rapper used parts of a religious sermon for the track ‘Come To Life’
Kanye West is reportedly being sued by a US pastor over a piece of sampled audio used in a track on his album Donda.
The rapper is apparently being taken to court by Bishop David Paul Moten, who alleges that parts of a religious sermon he gave were used on the track Come To Life without his permission.
Texas court documents obtained by US media outlet TMZ claim that parts of the sermon were used for 70 seconds total in the song, and can be heard in the intro and then looped throughout.
West – who legally changed his name to Ye last year – “willfully and egregiously” sampled sound recordings of others “without consent or permission,” the documents reportedly state.
TMZ says the pastor is also suing UMG Recordings, Def Jamf Recordings and G.O.O.D Music over the song.
The Independent has contacted West’s representative for comment.
Donda, his 10th studio album, was released last year. A sequel, Donda 2, was released in February.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.