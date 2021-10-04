Kanye West fans baffled after spotting him boarding commercial flight

Kanye West reportedly flew on a commercial flight out of Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday (3 October), leaving fans baffled.

“It’s not every day you’re boarding a flight to start your first headline tour in three years and have a great conversation with a legend,” wrote Canadian singer Goody Grace on Twitter.

He added: “Shout out the goat @kanyewest and the universe for these moments.”

The 44-year-old “Believe What I Say” rapper’s collaborator Vory, whose real name is Tavoris Javon Hollins Jr, also commented on West’s mode of travel.

He said when West told him he was going to fly solo on a commercial flight, he didn’t believe him.

“Ye told me he been traveling solo commercial on some normal s***,” Vory wrote on Instagram. “Thought he was capping.”

“My friend is on a flight with Kanye. I might drive to the airport just to say cardio audio let me jog your brain. Shoutout shank daddy have a safe flight,” another excited fan wrote.

One excited fan responded to a photograph of a person clicking a photograph with West, saying: “You’re sitting next to the man with the greatest Hip Hop discography of all time. On a commercial flight. Like wtf.”

Kanye West’s much-delayed 10th studio album Donda was surprise-released on 30 August, to mixed reviews.

