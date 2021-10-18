Kanye West pictured around Europe wearing bizarre face masks

Kanye West has been photographed around Europe wearing bizarre face masks.

The artist, whose latest album Donda was released earlier this year, was spotted in Berlin and then in Venice, where he gave a short performance at a wedding.

In Berlin, West was pictured wearing a pale mask that obscured his entire face.

At the private wedding event, he wore a dark grey face mask, along with an oversized jacket and Balenciaga Crocs boots.

Fans reacted in amusement to the stunt, with one person suggesting on Twitter that the rapper was “trolling the media”.

“Kanye walking around like a [Grand Theft Auto V] character with that mask,” joked someone else.

“That mask Kanye was wearing at that wedding is one of the most unsettling fire things I’ve seen in a while,” wrote another fan.

This is not the first time that West has donned elaborate masks while appearing in public.

The “Power” rapper wore a number of different face-obscuring disguises while recording and promoting Donda.

In February, it was reported that West and Kim Kardashian West were separating after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kardashian filed for divorce, petitioning for “joint legal and physical custody” of the couple’s four children in proceedings that were reported to be “amicable”.